REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

  Updated: 27-10-2019 00:43 IST
  Created: 27-10-2019 00:43 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-BASEL/ Federer ousts Tsitsipas in Basel semis for 50th win of the season

Top seed Roger Federer dispatched Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors championships in Basel on Saturday for his 50th win of the season. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

ALPINE-SKIING/ Alpine skiing: New Zealand teenager Robinson stuns Shiffrin in World Cup opener

New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson stunned overall defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the World Cup opening giant slalom race by a narrow margin in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-CANADA-FOR-CAV/

Soccer-Hamilton Forge meet Calgary Calvary in Canadian Premier League The Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in the first leg of the Canadian Premier League final in Hamilton, Ontario

26 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/

Baseball - World Series - Game Four - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros Game four of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

26 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX)

Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba.

The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 27 Oct

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-SGE/REPORT Bundesliga-Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Eintracht Frankfurt o stay top of the table. 27 Oct

SOCCER-USA/NWSL Soccer - Final of women's NWSL match between Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars

Final of women's NWSL match between Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars 27 Oct

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 27 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Portugal Masters

Action from day four of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura. 27 Oct

CRICKET-T20-AUS-LKA/ Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - First T20

Australia v Sri Lanka - First T20 at Adelaide Oval 27 Oct

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day one of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 27 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa

Wales play South Africa in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 27 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo face Real Sociedad in La Liga. 27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England revel in amazing win

England start thinking about the final after destroying New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final. 27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from the final of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-BET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Betis

In-form Granada play Real Betis in La Liga hoping to go second in the standings. 27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from the final Roger Federer (SUI) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v Napoli SPAL host Napoli in a Serie A match

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City League leaders Manchester City travel to third-placed

Arsenal aiming to make it five wins out of five in the pick of Sunday's ties in the FA Women's Super League, and we will wrap up the rest of the action. 27 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester United

Norwich City play Manchester United in the Premier League. 27 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 27 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal play Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 27 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan

AS Roma host AC Milan in a Serie A match 27 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-GET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Getafe

Sevilla play Getafe in La Liga. 27 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

