Chargers activate OT Okung; put S Adderley on IR
Okung, the anchor of an offensive line decimated by injuries, has been sidelined since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood clots and was placed on the non-football injury list. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Los Angeles Chargers activated left tackle Russell Okung on Saturday, officially clearing the way for the veteran to make his 2019 debut on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team placed rookie safety Nasir Adderley on the injured reserve.

Okung, the anchor of an offensive line decimated by injuries, has been sidelined since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood clots and was placed on the non-football injury list. Okung isn't expected to start but should be able to contribute Sunday at Chicago against a Bears' defense with 18 sacks this season.

"He won't be able to play the whole game," coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday. "Trent Scott will probably play the bulk of the reps like he's been playing, but Russell will work his way back in, and he has to get his game reps in right now." Okung, 32, has started all 118 games of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15), Denver Broncos (2016) and Chargers (2017-18).

Adderley, a second-round pick, has not played since Sept. 29 because of a hamstring injury. He played 10 snaps on defense and 51 on special teams in four games. --Field Level Media

