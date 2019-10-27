International Development News
Ellis scores in OT, Preds continue dominance of Lightning

Defenseman Ryan Ellis scored 3:15 into overtime as the visiting Nashville Predators continued their mastery of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Nashville was unable to convert on its power play in the extra session, but Tampa Bay defenseman Braydon Coburn's failure to clear the puck resulted in Ellis wiring a wrist shot from above the left circle that sailed past Curtis McElhinney. The goal was Ellis' second of the season and first career in overtime.

Calle Jarnkrok and captain Roman Josi each scored a power-play goal and Juuse Saros finished with 28 saves for the Predators, who have won three in a row overall and improved to 10-0-2 in their last 12 encounters with Tampa Bay. Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal, Tyler Johnson also tallied and McElhinney turned aside 37 shots for the Lightning.

Josi -- who also had two assists -- forged a tie at 2-2 with 5:13 remaining in the third period after his shot beat McElhinney for his fifth goal of the season, tying him with Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg for the team lead. Ryan Johansen notched his second assist of the night, boosting his point total to 18 (six goals, 12 assists) in 18 games versus Tampa Bay.

Jarnkrok opened the scoring after his blast from atop the left circle deflected off the stick of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and past McElhinney with 5:36 remaining in the first period. The goal was Jarnkrok's second in as many games and third of the season while also serving as the first on the power play allowed on home ice by the Lightning. Tampa Bay tied it just 32 seconds into the second period after Ondrej Palat set up Stamkos for a wrist shot from the hashmarks of the inside of the right circle. Stamkos' goal was his team-leading fifth of the season and accounted for his 11th point (five goals, six assists) in his past nine games.

The Lightning secured their first lead of the contest at 9:25 of the second period. Defenseman Victor Hedman's shot from along the left-wing wall was knocked down in front of the net, however, Brayden Point tied up two Nashville defenders and Johnson alertly flipped the puck into the top corner for his third goal of the season. The assist extended Hedman's point streak to five games (two goals, three assists).

