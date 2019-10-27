International Development News
Development News Edition

'I had to risk it,' says Bottas after Mexico horror crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 09:51 IST
'I had to risk it,' says Bottas after Mexico horror crash
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Championship challenger Valtteri Bottas admitted he "had to risk it" when he buried his Mercedes into a trackside wall in a frantic conclusion to qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix. "I knew that I had to risk it in the last run to gain positions, so I tried to squeeze everything out of the car," said Bottas who is the only driver who can deny teammate Lewis Hamilton from securing a sixth world title.

"The lap was good until the last corner where I went a bit wide on the exit on the dusty part of the track and that's where I lost it and hit the wall. "I'm all okay, but I've unfortunately given the boys in the garage some extra work to do tonight. Hopefully, we can avoid taking any penalties for tomorrow. It's annoying because looking at the times, I think I had a chance at qualifying third."

Bottas was checked out at the circuit medical centre after the crash on Saturday with his team going on to post on Twitter: "He's OK! Valtteri Bottas has returned to the paddock. Great news." Bottas qualified in sixth, two places behind Hamilton for Sunday's race, but could be hit by car problems following his crash at the high-speed Peraltada curve.

"Thankfully he's ok," said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff. "But unfortunately his car took a bit of a beating. "We're assessing the damage at the moment and hope that we don't have to change any parts that would result in a grid penalty. Lewis will start from P4 which is not ideal, but tomorrow will be all about tyre life, so this might create some opportunity for us."

Hamilton needs to outscore Bottas by 14 points to seal his sixth title success. Hamilton said he would "give it everything" in his scrap for a podium finish and hoped to enjoy a close battle with pole-sitter Max Verstappen of Red Bull and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen's performance in the final minutes of qualifying when he clocked an improved lap time on his second run was under scrutiny after the session as he ignored a waved yellow flag following Bottas's crash. The Dutchman, who could have faced a penalty if he was the subject of a stewards' inquiry, said he did not care if the stewards deleted his lap time as his earlier fastest lap was still enough for him to claim pole.

Asked if he had obeyed the rules when he saw the yellow flag and reduced speed, he said: "It didn't look like it, did it?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales stormed to pole position for the Australian MotoGP on Sunday, continuing his dominant weekend performance around the Phillip Island circuit. The Spaniard, who won in Australia last year, ruled supreme, constant...

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir...

Golf-Woods builds three-shot lead over Matsuyama after third round

Tiger Woods left the field building a commanding three-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round at the Zozo Championship on Sunday.Woods teed off with a two-shot advantage and after teasing his chasers with an opening three-p...

Italy's Dalla Porta crowned Moto3 world champion in Australia

Phillip Island Australia, Oct 27 AFP Italys Lorenzo Dalla Porta was crowned Moto3 world champion Sunday, winning the Australia Grand Prix on his Honda as nearest rival Aron Canet crashed out. The 22-year-old started sixth on the grid at Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019