Booker scores 30 as Suns stun Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 10:38 IST
Booker scores 30 as Suns stun Clippers
Devin Booker had 30 points and eight assists and Frank Kaminsky had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench when the host Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-122 on Saturday to break a 13-game losing streak in the series. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points and made all nine of his free-throw attempts and Dario Saric had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who have split two games since center Deandre Ayton was suspended Thursday for 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams combined for 51 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were attempting to become the first team in the league to three victories. Harrell had 28 points and seven rebounds. Williams made three 3-pointers. Phoenix stretched its lead to 15 points at 115-100 with just over five minutes left, fueled by nine points from Booker, before the Clippers closed to 115-108 on a pair of triples by Williams and a put-back by Harrell. They were never closer than six.

The Suns made a season-high 17 3-pointers in a season-high 43 attempts. Booker, 6-foot-10 Saric and 7-foot Kaminsky had three 3-pointers apiece, and nine Suns made at least one. Suns guard Jevon Carter had eight points, six assists and three steals while making his first start of the season in place of point guard Ricky Rubio, who suffered a knee contusion late in the overtime loss at Denver on Friday. Carter made three starts as a rookie with Memphis last season.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had 11 points and seven rebounds while primarily covering Booker before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Beverley picked up his fifth foul with 10:12 remaining, three seconds after picking up his fourth. He fouled out nine seconds after returning with 6:01 left while trying to stop a Booker jump shot. Kaminsky was two rebounds short of his second double-double in as many games without Ayton. Kaminsky had two double-doubles in 47 games with Charlotte last season.

