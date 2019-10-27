International Development News
Tennis-Federer brushes De Minaur aside to claim record 10th Basel title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 21:25 IST
Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Sunday. The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel - where he once acted as a ball boy - was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June.

Federer converted four of 10 break points and did not drop serve to wrap up the match in 68 minutes for his fourth title of the year after wins in Dubai, Miami and Halle. He and De Minaur traded blows with long baseline exchanges early in the encounter, including an absorbing 39-shot rally when Federer led 2-1, before the Swiss stepped up a gear to break De Minaur twice and take the opening set.

Federer was ruthless on his serve and retained his momentum and intensity in the second set, moving into a 3-0 lead after winning five games in a row before De Minaur held serve. De Minaur's rare success only delayed the inevitable as Federer set up match point and then forced the 20-year-old to fire a forehand wide as the crowd rose to their feet to salute the 20-times Grand Slam champion.

