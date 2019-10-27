Soccer-Chelsea beat West Ham to go top, Arsenal down City

International Development News
Two goals in three minutes from Ji So-Yun and Sophie Ingle helped send Chelsea to the top of the FA Women's Super League as they beat West Ham United 3-1, and Arsenal went second after edging out visitors Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday. Adriana Leon had given West Ham the lead on the hour mark but quick-fire strikes from Ingle and So-Yun put Chelsea ahead. Drew Spence added a third deep into stoppage time to give Chelsea all three points.

Striker Vivianne Miedema struck a classic poacher's goal just before halftime to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester City, who had started the day as league leaders. Miedema darted in behind the City backline to collect Kim Little's clever pass, firing it home first-time in at the foot of the near post for what proved to be the winner.

Both sides have 12 points, one behind Chelsea, and a goal difference of plus six after five games. Earlier in the day, goals from Kirsty Hanson and Jessica Sigsworth gave Manchester United their third straight win as they beat Reading 2-0, and Everton ended their losing run with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kit Graham scored two goals in two minutes as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat struggling Bristol City 2-1, and bottom side Liverpool's dismal start to the season continued as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Birmingham City.

Also Read: Soccer-Everton's Gbamin out for three months following surgery

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

