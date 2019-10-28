Bucs WR Evans sets franchise record for catches

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans set a franchise record for catches in a career on Sunday after reeling in a touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans. Evans' 2-yard touchdown catch from Jameis Winston early in the third quarter was the 431st reception of his career. That total eclipses the 430 collected by running back James Wilder from 1981-89.

The 26-year-old Evans also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Winston just before halftime. Evans, who set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018, entered Sunday's action with 422 receptions for 6,567 yards with 44 touchdowns in 83 games. He has played his entire career with Tampa Bay since being selected with the seventh pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

