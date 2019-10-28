Cavaliers C Henson (hamstring) out 2-4 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers center John Henson is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Sunday. Henson sustained the injury during his season debut in Saturday's 110-99 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The 28-year-old recorded three points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in eight minutes versus the Pacers. Henson has averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks over seven-plus seasons (406 career games) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

