Minshew tosses 3 TD passes to help Jaguars jolt Jets

The Jaguars (4-4) have alternated two-game losing skids with two-game winning streaks throughout the first half of the season.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw a career-high three touchdown passes as the host Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a 29-15 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars (4-4) have alternated two-game losing skids with two-game winning streaks throughout the first half of the season. The Jets fell to 1-6 for the first time since 2014, when they opened 1-8.

Minshew, who took over for injured starter Nick Foles in the first half of the season opener, completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and the three touchdowns -- one apiece to Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and DJ Chark. It was the fifth multi-touchdown effort of the season for Minshew. Josh Lambo kicked three field goals for the Jaguars. He is 21-for-21 this season and has made his last 23 field goals dating back to Dec. 2.

The Jaguars sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold eight times and picked him off three times. The second-year signal-caller was 21-of-30 for 218 yards with two touchdowns -- both to tight end Ryan Griffin, who finished with four catches for 66 yards plus a two-point conversion. The Jaguars took a quick lead when Minshew tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole. The Jets responded with a rare early touchdown when Darnold and Griffin connected for a 24-yard score to cap a 93-yard drive. The touchdown marked the first scored by New York on its opening possession since Oct. 29, 2017, a span of 31 games.

The Jaguars took the lead for good late in the period when Minshew found a wide-open Conley for a 70-yard touchdown. Lambo kicked two field goals in the second quarter and another one in the third. Darnold's 3-yard touchdown pass to Griffin and subsequent two-point conversion pulled the Jets within 22-15 just 1:53 into the fourth. But Darnold was picked off twice more and the Jaguars put the game away on Minshew's 8-yard touchdown pass to Chark with 4:13 left.

