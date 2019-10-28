International Development News
Golf-Woods wins in Japan, ties Snead for PGA Tour record with 82nd victory

Image Credit: Flickr

Tiger Woods matched Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories when he won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday.

It was not exactly smooth sailing for Woods, but in the end his closing three-under-par 67 was enough to hold off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club in the first PGA Tour event played in Japan. Woods, who had to play seven holes on Monday in the weather-affected event, finished at 19-under 261 in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery two months ago.

Snead was 52 years old when he recorded his final tour victory in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1965 - nine years older than Woods' current age. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

