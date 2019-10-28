International Development News
Crowder's 3 at buzzer lifts Grizzlies past Nets

Jae Crowder drained a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn appeared poised to record its second win in three outings after Memphis rookie Ja Morant failed to connect with Kyle Anderson on an inbounds pass with 8.1 seconds left.

Spencer Dinwiddie made one of two free throws to push the Nets' lead to 133-131, but Morant set up Crowder for the game-winning shot at the top of the arc. Morant scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and pushed the game into overtime with a well-timed block of Kyrie Irving as time expired.

Dillon Brooks made 9 of 15 shots from the field for 21 points as the Grizzlies overcame an eight-point deficit with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to record their first win of the season. Irving scored 14 of his 37 points in the first quarter and Caris LeVert added 27 points for the Nets, who fell short in their first road game of the season.

Undaunted after Morant's last-second block in regulation, Irving made a driving layup, sank a pair of free throws and stole the ball from Morant in the first two minutes of overtime. Crowder drained a 3-pointer with 1:09 remaining to give the Grizzlies their first lead in the extra session. Morant chipped away at Brooklyn's late eight-point lead, converting a driving layup, a pair of free throws and a short jumper on consecutive possessions. Morant's driving layup forged a tie with 7.0 seconds left, and the second overall pick of the draft elevated to block Irving's jumper as time expired.

LeVert countered a dismal start in which he missed his first six shots of the game by stepping up his play in the fourth quarter. He sank a pair of floating jumpers and answered a brief Memphis 5-0 run by drilling a 3-pointer and making a layup to give Brooklyn a 113-110 lead with 4:14 remaining. Memphis erased a modest two-point deficit with a 19-3 run bridging the first and second quarters, with Brooklyn failing to convert on 12 of 13 possessions. Anderson scored six of the Grizzlies' nine points that ended the first quarter while Solomon Hill drained a 3-pointer to stake Memphis to a 45-31 lead.

