International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Black market booming for World Cup final tickets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 08:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 08:43 IST
Rugby-Black market booming for World Cup final tickets

Rugby fans hoping to make a last-minute dash to Saturday's World Cup final between England and South Africa in Japan are being quoted 800 to 4,000 pounds ($1,000 to $5,000) per ticket by touts and secondary sales websites.

The face value of the cheapest Category D tickets is around 180 pounds, but several are available on ticket sites for just over four-times that value. Top-level Category A tickets, which cost 720 pounds when originally sold via the official Rugby World Cup site, are on sale from just under 2,000 pounds up to 4,000 pounds.

On the streets of Tokyo and Yokohama over the weekend, several English touts who operate at many of the world's major sporting events were offering 2,000 per ticket even before the Springboks beat Wales to reach the final. Saturday will mark the first appearance in the finals for both South Africa and England since they played each other in the 2007 decider in Paris, won by the Springboks.

Throughout the 2019 tournament, Rugby World Cup organizers have said fans with tickets purchased from unofficial sellers would be turned away at stadiums, though there have been few reports of such incidents. Ticket sites such as Viagogo and Stubhub said they offer refunds to fans whose tickets are rejected at the gate.

A Viagogo spokesman told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "Rather than 'ripping people off' this is the market working perfectly."

Also Read: CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Trump downplays Turkey's assault in Syria, touts sanctions over fighting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers with Bergeron's hat trick

Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick, and Brad Marchand added two goals and three assists as the Boston Bruins won 7-4 on Sunday in the New York Rangers 2,000th regular-season NHL game at the current Madison Square Garden, which opened in 19...

UPDATE 2-Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped California wildfire

Crews lost ground on Sunday against a wind-driven wildfire that has blackened a wide swath of Californias picturesque wine country and driven 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. About 3,000 peo...

NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers with Bergeron's hat trick

Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick, and Brad Marchand added two goals and three assists as the Boston Bruins won 7-4 on Sunday in the New York Rangers 2,000th regular-season NHL game at the current Madison Square Garden, which opened in 19...

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show no signs of relenting, and is unlikely to achieve annual economic growth this year, the citys Financial Secretary said. The blow to our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019