NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers with Bergeron's hat trick

Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick, and Brad Marchand added two goals and three assists as the Boston Bruins won 7-4 on Sunday in the New York Rangers' 2,000th regular-season NHL game at the current Madison Square Garden, which opened in 1968. David Pastrnak had a five-game goal streak snapped but contributed five assists as Boston's top line accounted for 13 points. Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara also had goals for the Bruins, who have at least a point in seven straight games (5-0-2). Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves.

Micheal Haley, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who dropped to 1-5-1 in their last seven. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots before being relieved with New York trailing 4-1 after two periods. The Bruins were coming off an emotional 3-0 victory Saturday at home against St. Louis, the team that defeated them in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring. After trailing 1-0 through the first period, Boston came out strong in the second with two goals in the opening 1:08 and two more later in the period while outshooting New York 21-5 in the frame.

Islanders 5, Flyers 3 Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and five different New York skaters scored in a win over Philadelphia in Uniondale, N.Y., stretching the Isles' winning streak to seven.

Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard, Ross Johnston and Ryan Pulock each contributed a goal for the hot Islanders, who set a season-high for goals scored. New York started the season 1-3-0 but hasn't lost since, matching the franchise's longest single-season winning streak since 1990. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves. Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux scored a goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Panthers 6, Oilers 2 Florida scored on its first three shots of the second period and recorded at least one point for the eighth straight game with an easy win in Edmonton.

Aaron Ekblad, Brian Boyle and Noel Acciari netted markers in a span of 125 seconds near the start of the second period for a 3-0 lead for the Panthers, who last failed to get a point in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Oct. 8. Leon Draisaitl contributed a goal and an assist, and James Neal also scored for Edmonton, which lost for the first time at home after opening with five wins.

Blues 5, Red Wings 4 (OT) David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime as St. Louis Blues stormed back after blowing a two-goal lead to hand host Detroit its eighth consecutive loss.

Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists to lead the Blues. Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis, while Jordan Binnington made 29 saves. Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula also scored. With the Blues leading 3-1 after two periods, Detroit scored three times before the 12-minute mark in the third to take a lead. O'Reilly tied the game at 15:42 to force the extra period.

Blackhawks 5, Kings 1 Dylan Strome tallied two goals and an assist, and Chicago pulled away for a win over visiting Los Angeles.

Alex DeBrincat also enjoyed a three-point night with a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. David Kampf and Drake Caggiula scored one goal apiece for Chicago. Sean Walker scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, which has dropped three in a row and six of its past eight games.

Senators 5, Sharks 2 Nick Paul had two goals and an assist for the first-multi-point game of his NHL career in his 62nd game as host Ottawa beat San Jose.

Brady Tkachuk finished with a goal and two assists, Connor Brown had a goal and an assist, Anthony Duclair also scored, and Craig Anderson made 34 saves for the Senators. Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored, Brent Burns had two assists and Aaron Dell made 18 saves on 22 shots for the Sharks before he was replaced by Martin Jones at the start of the third period. Jones finished with seven saves on eight shots.

