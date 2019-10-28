International Development News
NBA roundup: Grizz sink Nets on Crowder's buzzer-beater

  Reuters
  28-10-2019
  • Created: 28-10-2019 09:02 IST
Jae Crowder drained a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn appeared poised to record its second win in three outings after Memphis rookie Ja Morant failed to connect with Kyle Anderson on an inbounds pass with 8.1 seconds left.

Spencer Dinwiddie made one of two free throws to push the Nets' lead to 133-131, but Morant set up Crowder for the game-winning shot at the top of the arc. Morant scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and pushed the game into overtime with a well-timed block of Kyrie Irving as time expired. Dillon Brooks made 9 of 15 shots from the field for 21 points as the Grizzlies overcame an eight-point deficit with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to record their first win of the season.

Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 119 Carried by 35 points from CJ McCollum, 28 from Damian Lillard and 20 from Rodney Hood, Portland overcame a sluggish first half to pull out a clutch victory at Dallas.

Lillard's lefty layup with 26.8 seconds to go -- after a Mavericks shot-clock violation -- put the Blazers ahead for good. Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 32 points, adding nine rebounds and five assists, while Luka Doncic had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Timberwolves 116, Heat 109 Andrew Wiggins scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter -- including three straight 3-pointers at one point -- to lead Minnesota past Miami in Minneapolis.

In a span of just over four minutes, Wiggins scored 16 of Minnesota's 17 points, as the Wolves went from a 96-93 deficit to a 110-101 lead. Prior to that stretch, he had been 0-for-5 on 3-pointers in the game. Then, he made five straight shots, including four threes, during the 17-5 run. T-Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds. But he was fairly quiet after a 15-point first quarter. Miami was led by rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, who scored 25 points. He is off to the best three-game rookie scoring start in Heat history.

Thunder 120, Warriors 92 Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as host Oklahoma City blew out Golden State, which has averaged 130.5 points allowed in back-to-back losses to start the season.

The Thunder dominated from the start, scoring the game's first eight points. The margin was less than double digits for only about six minutes of game action. Oklahoma City led 70-37 at halftime. Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 in the win. The Thunder made 15 3-pointers, four by Gallinari. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points but was just 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors shot just 15.2 percent from behind the arc (5 of 33).

