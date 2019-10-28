Netherlands beat Pakistan, secure Olympic berth

The Netherlands hockey team on Monday secured their Tokyo Olympic 2020 berth after defeating Pakistan in the second leg of the qualifier. The Netherlands trounced Pakistan by 6-1 for the Olympic spot. With this defeat, Pakistan's dream of competing in the premier event came to an end.

In the first qualifier, Netherlands were restricted to 4-4 draw on Saturday. But the host came out all guns blazing in the second qualifiers and completely overpowered Pakistan. Moreover, Canada also booked their place in the Tokyo Olympics after they defeated Ireland. In the second leg, Canada registered a 3-1 win over Ireland. (ANI)

