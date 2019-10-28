International Development News
Development News Edition

Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:41 IST
Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton hopes to steer clear of Max Verstappen at next weekend's United States Grand Prix in Texas, where he aims to clinch his sixth drivers' world championship. Like Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who said he also concedes extra space to the Dutchman, Hamilton believes that when racing against the Red Bull driver there is a higher possibility of contact and an accident.

In the wake of his perfectly-executed strategic triumph for Mercedes in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, in which he made contact with Verstappen on the opening lap, Hamilton said he believed there was a higher risk of an accident while racing against him than others. "Every driver is slightly different," said Hamilton, answering a question in the post-race news conference.

"Some are smarter and some are very smart aggressive. Some are silly with it..." "Through those experiences with racing with people, you give some more space than others, but, yeah, (with) Max, it's very likely you'll come together with Max -- if you don't give him extra space. "Most of the time you do. In my experience (in Sunday's race), I didn't have extra space to give him, but I don't think it was intentional. Nonetheless, I managed to keep the car in a straight line... "

Hamilton survived his brush with Verstappen to make full use of a well-judged one-stop strategy and claim the 83rd victory of his career and his 10th in 18 races this year, leaving him needing to finish in the top eight in the United States to take his sixth title. Verstappen was chasing a hat-trick of Mexico victories, but undid his chances on Saturday in qualifying when he was punished for ignoring yellow flags following Valtteri Bottas' crash and then told a news conference that "it doesn't matter."

- Wide berth -

He was penalised three grid positions, losing pole position, and started fourth alongside Hamilton. The pair tangled and then Verstappen clashed with Bottas, who finished third in the second Mercedes. Verstappen suffered a puncture and pitted. He re-joined last but charged through the field to finish sixth. His surging and dramatic drive, packed with daring passing moves, was thrilling for his fans but demonstrated why he is dubbed 'Mad Max' and given a wide berth by his rivals.

"He got a puncture from that," said Bottas of Verstappen's hopeful failed lunge to pass him. "I couldn't really avoid him. I think he earned his own puncture. Definitely... " Vettel, who finished second, smiled as he listened to Hamilton's responses before being posed the same questions about Verstappen.

"Yes and yes," he replied, nodding his agreement with Hamilton's views. "Just copy and paste... It's true." The four-time champion German smiled as he sat alongside defending five-time champion Hamilton with Bottas nearby.

Verstappen, 22, a victim of his own impetuosity, was hardly in any position to argue after an afternoon that demonstrated his crowd-pleasing skills but also left another dent in his reputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

European delegation to visit Kashmir; first such visit after Article 370 revocation

A 27-member delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday and discussed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and the situation after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 that have special s...

"Secret" no more: Pope renames historic Vatican archives

The Vatican Secret Archives, containing millions of documents spanning 12 centuries, are no longer officially secret.Pope Francis has renamed the priceless archives, which include letters about King Henry VIIIs requests to divorce Catherine...

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019