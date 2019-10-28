International Development News
Report: Cardinals acquire Dolphins RB Drake

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported. The teams reached agreement on a deal Saturday, and Drake was informed he wouldn't play in Miami's game at Pittsburgh on "Monday Night Football."

The Cardinals have lost their top two running backs to injuries, including Chase Edmonds (hamstring) on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. David Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona will send a conditional draft pick to the Dolphins, who have made multiple trades involving starters since August, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans) and middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (Saints).

The Cardinals traded quarterback Josh Rosen to the Dolphins after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Drake, 25, was a third-round pick in 2016 and has 47 carries for 174 yards along with 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season.

In 54 career games (16 starts) with Miami, Drake ran for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 116 passes for 936 yards and six scores. --Field Level Media

