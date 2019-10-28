International Development News
Blue Jackets place D Murray, LW Texier on IR

  Updated: 28-10-2019 22:07 IST
The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday placed defenseman Ryan Murray and left-wing Alexandre Texier on injured reserve. Murray, 26, came away from Saturday's game at Philadelphia with a broken hand and could be back in as early as three weeks. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft had a goal and three assists in 10 games to start the season.

Texier, 20, also was injured Saturday against the Flyers, coming away with a knee issue that could have him sidelined as long as four weeks. He has two goals and an assist in 11 games. After advancing to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, the Blue Jackets are off to a 5-4-2 (12 points) start this season.

