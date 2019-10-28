International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Cilic, Raonic make winning starts at Paris Masters, Federer withdraws

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Cilic, Raonic make winning starts at Paris Masters, Federer withdraws

Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic booked their spots in the Paris Masters second round on Monday, while Roger Federer pulled out of the tournament with next month's ATP Finals on the horizon.

Cilic eased past Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6(5) 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. The 2014 U.S. Open champion dictated the contest with power and precision as he won 86% of his first-serve points to seal his third consecutive victory over Hurkacz in less than two years.

Big-serving Canadian Raonic capitalized on fast court conditions to outclass Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour at the AccorHotels Arena. A back injury has limited Raonic to three matches since the Rogers Cup in August, but the 2014 Paris runner-up was back to full strength as he struck 14 aces in a masterful display.

Raonic will next face newly-crowned Vienna Open champion, Dominic Thiem.

FEDERER WITHDRAWS

World number three Federer pulled out of the tournament as he fine-tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel on Sunday and has decided not to play back-to-back weeks at this stage of the season.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," Federer said in a statement https://www.rolexparismasters.com/uk/actualites_federer_2019_withdrawal. "I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."

Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have booked their places for next month's ATP Finals, with the Paris Masters set to determine who clinches the final two spots for the London tournament. Italian Andreas Seppi has replaced Federer as a lucky loser in the Paris main draw and will meet Moldova's Radu Albot in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019