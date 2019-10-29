REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of “Lock him up!” when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration. ATHLETICS-NYC-LINDEN-INTERVIEW/

Former Boston winner Linden hoping for perfect storm in New York (Reuters) - Des Linden may not be the favorite going into Sunday’s New York City Marathon but the gutsy American still has high hopes given that she knows better than most elite runners how quickly things could turn in her favor.

TENNIS-PARIS/ Cilic, Raonic make winning starts at Paris Masters, Federer withdraws

(Reuters) - Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic booked their spots in the Paris Masters second round on Monday, while Roger Federer pulled out of the tournament with next month’s ATP Finals on the horizon. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND/SMALLING Soccer - Interview with Roma's Chris Smalling about his venture into an eco company

Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, on loan at Roma, is already a vegan, now he is investing in an ethical, plant-based business creating an alternative to leather and plastic. 28 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/COACH (TV) US Women's National Team announces new coach

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro and U.S. Women's National Team General Manager Kate Markgraf announce new coach. 28 Oct 20:00 ET

SOCCER-GERMANY-VFL-BAY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich

VfL Bochum competes with Bayern Munich in Germany´s DFB Cup. 29 Oct 17:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/MEXTED Rugby union - Murray Mexted interview

Interview with former New Zealand number eight Murray Mexted. 29 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/GREENWOOD (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Cup winner Greenwood offers thoughts on final

Will Greenwood, a Rugby World Cup winner with England in 2003, gives his thoughts on the upcoming final against South Africa. 29 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/MARSHALL (TV) Rugby-Justin Marshall interview

Interview with former New Zealand scrumhalf Justin Marshall. 29 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England training and news conference

England train in the Japanese capital as they prepare for their fourth Rugby World Cup final. 29 Oct 01:15 ET, 05:15GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa training and news conference

South Africa train in the Japanese capital as they prepare for their Rugby World Cup final encounter against England. 29 Oct 03:30 ET, 07:30 GMT

HORSERACING-BREEDERS-LEGISLATION/ ANALYSIS-Horse racing reform's biggest obstacle is also its best-known name

Outrage over the recent death of 35 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at ending the misuse of drugs in the sport but the effort faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. 29 Oct

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from first and second round matches at the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 29 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day three of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 29 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/ Astros home in Houston with World Series edge -Field Level Media

The road team is undefeated through five games of the best-of-seven World Series. Houston heads home to Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 series lead as the Astros send Justin Verlander to the mound against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in Game 6. 28 Oct 20:07 ET

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-MIA/ Steelers host Dolphins -Field Level Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” 28 Oct 20:30 ET

