International Development News
Development News Edition

Baseball-Astros' Verlander eager to snap World Series winless streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:32 IST
Baseball-Astros' Verlander eager to snap World Series winless streak
Image Credit: Flickr

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has fallen short of his lofty standards on baseball's biggest stage but can change that narrative when he pitches in a potential World Series clincher on Tuesday. Verlander allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a Game 2 loss last Wednesday that gave the Washington Nationals a 2-0 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series.

The Astros have since roared back, taking the next three games in Washington, giving Houston two chances at home to secure their second championship in three seasons. It will be Verlander who tries to seal the deal in Game 6 while seeking his first career win in a World Series. "That would obviously be a moment that would be - that I would cherish in my career if that were able to happen," Verlander said on Sunday ahead of Houston's Game 5 win.

The right-handed veteran has been everything the Astros had hoped for when they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in 2017. But despite being a picture of durability in the regular season, he has come up short when it matters most. On the same night last week when Verlander became MLB's all-time leader in postseason strikeouts, the 36-year-old also added his name to the record books as the first pitcher to lose his first five World Series decisions.

Getting that first win will be all the more difficult given Verlander, part of Houston's 2017 World Series championship pitching staff, will be up against batters who have already faced his pitches in this series and should have a better feel for them. "It becomes more difficult," Verlander said of facing an opponent twice in one series. "Once they've seen you three, four at-bats, it's a little bit easier for them to make adjustments, and having seen your off-speed stuff and tracked it.

"You just need to execute a little bit better." The Nationals also will be desperately trying to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 as they aim for the first World Series title in franchise history.

Verlander, an eight-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner as the American League's best pitcher, has all the confidence of his teammates going into the Game 6 clash. Gerrit Cole, who was dominant on the mound for the Astros during a 7-1 win on Sunday, said it will be business as usual for Verlander when the series resumes in Houston.

"He's ready for this moment," said Cole. "We've been communicating back and forth throughout the whole series on how we were going to make an adjustment to what we were seeing and how we were going to attack. "He's going to set the tone for us," Cole said. "Hopefully we can back him up with some runs, and play some great D (defense)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Left's win in Argentina strains Brazil ties, deepens regional divide

The election of leftist Alberto Fernandez in Argentina, who Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a red bandit, sets the stage for a run-in between South Americas two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade...

UPDATE 9-EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britains political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12.With the United Kingdoms schedul...

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed

Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire into Afghanistan killed three women in eastern Kunar province, Afghan officials have said. The fighting first broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019