International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sale spring Ben Curry to watch twin Tom in World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:51 IST
Rugby-Sale spring Ben Curry to watch twin Tom in World Cup final
Image Credit: pixabay

Sale flanker Ben Curry will be in Yokohama to watch twin brother Tom play for England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final after his Premiership club agreed to release him for the weekend.

While Tom packs down against South Africa in England's first final since 2007 Ben was preparing to play Bristol in an early-season Premiership match the day before. "What would I remember when I'm 60, one game against Bristol or my twin playing in a World Cup final - and possibly winning it - with me in Japan?" Ben told the BBC. "When you put it in those terms I thought I had to at least ask. Then I had a conversation with my parents and thought it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is bigger than rugby.

"I felt I would regret not going more than I would regret the guilt of going so I thought I had to ask - I was so nervous, and I explained the situation." Ben was emboldened by a #GetBenToJapan social media campaign and Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said "go for it" and agreed to give him a few days off.

Their parents, sister and several friends are already in Japan. While Tom, who also plays at Sale, has quickly developed into one of England's key forwards, Ben has yet to make a senior international appearance, though he has been in a squad previously and played for England's Under-20s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contribu...

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally tomorrow: SAFAR

The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the very poor category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality a...

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a closer strategic partnership from a purely buyer-seller relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhis St...

FOREX-Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie; fed awaited

Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.Most moves were modes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019