Every forward nets point as Canucks throttle Panthers

J.T. Miller scored twice while Alexander Edler and Elias Pettersson each collected three assists, and the host Vancouver Canucks scored five times in the first period en route to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for the win, which came on a night when all 12 Canucks forwards collected at least one point.

The Canucks, who are enjoying a 7-1-1 run, have scored 17 goals in their past three games and have netted five or more goals in three consecutive games and five times in 11 outings this season. Brandon Sutter sent the hosts off and running just 74 seconds into the clash when he converted a passing play with Micheal Ferland off the rush. It was Sutter's third goal of the season.

Tim Schaller doubled the lead at 4:25 with his fourth goal in three games by jamming home a loose puck during a scramble, and then Jake Virtanen made it a 3-0 edge when he successfully crashed the crease at the 6:18 mark. Florida's Brian Boyle gave the visitors a jolt of life when he put them on the board at 8:09, but any comeback hopes were dashed by the first intermission. Miller netted his first of the game with a top-shelf offering before the period's midway point, and then Josh Leivo scored to make it a 5-1 game at 19:06 of the first.

After Mike Hoffman's power-play goal for Florida with seven minutes remaining in the second period made it a 5-2 game, Miller notched his second of the night by deflecting Edler's point shot with 28.9 seconds left in the middle frame. Brock Boeser rounded out the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, which came with 6:40 left in the contest. Florida's starting goalie, Sam Montembeault, was victimized for five goals on 30 shots. He was pulled after allowing the first three Vancouver goals but returned to the net after the first intermission. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two goals on six shots during his 13:42 of action.

The Panthers failed to pick up a standings point for the first time in nine games, ending a 4-0-4 stretch.

