International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milner backs 'confident' Liverpool for Premier League glory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 10:58 IST
Soccer-Milner backs 'confident' Liverpool for Premier League glory
Image Credit: Flickr

Last season's triumphant Champions League campaign has given Liverpool the confidence and belief they can win the Premier League this season, midfielder James Milner has said. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June to win their first trophy under manager Juergen Klopp and finished second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City.

Klopp's team lead the league by six points this season after a strong start and Milner hopes the experience of winning Europe's elite club competition will help in their pursuit of a first league title in 30 years. "This season we have a team that can do it," Milner told the Guardian newspaper. "I think there's calm around the club, both inside and outside, and people are confident we can get it done.

"Hopefully winning that first trophy, the European Cup, as a squad will give us the experience to win the league." Liverpool won the last of their 18 top-flight league titles in 1990 and Milner said the team were expecting another tight title race in which defending champions City push them every step of the way.

"City are so good they're capable of winning every game," the 33-year-old added. "The gap is not that big so we have to just keep pushing and not worry too much about the title. "A couple of bad games can happen and with the amount of games, we're playing there might be a couple of injuries. It could be a couple of poor performances and the lead's gone. That's why it's so special to win the league."

Liverpool host Arsenal in a fourth-round League Cup encounter on Wednesday before resuming their Premier League campaign at promoted Aston Villa on Saturday.

Also Read: PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool head to United with widest gulf in years

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea Bissau president dismisses government

Bissau, Oct 29 AFP Guinea Bissaus president has announced he is sacking the government with immediate effect, throwing the West African country into further chaos and casting doubt over next months election. It is the latest move in a month...

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was released again with deleted scenes. The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eag...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019