Chennaiyin FC eyes first win of season as it takes on ATK (Eds: Adds quotes of Chennaiyin coach) Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI): Chennaiyin FC takes on ATK in aclash of former champions in an ISL game at the Marina Arenahere on Wednesday, eyeing its first win of season-6. However, the task is easier said than done as the Kolkata team is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC at home on Friday.

Chennaiyin FC, to its credit rallied from 0-3hammering at the hands of FC Goa in the opener, to pick up itsfirst point courtesy a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC onDiwali day (October 27). Though CFC kept a clean sheet, head coach John Gregorywould be concerned with the fact that the defence appearedshaky at times.

Also, he would be hoping that the forward line getscracking and finds the net. It was a night of missed opportunities as CFC and MumbaiCity muffed chances with the former getting a lion's share ofattempts.

Brazil's attacking midifelder Rafael Crivellaro andAnirudh Thapa created several chances against Mumbai City andthe coach will expect him and Maltese striker Andre Schembrito deliver in the games to come, starting with the one againstATK. CFC showed improvement from the game against FC Goa, butthey would need to do well with regard to finishing andcontrol the midfield more if they need to make an impressionagainst Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK.

While the performance against Mumbai City was an improvement from their game against Goa, Chennaiyin FC is yet to score a goal in two matches. However, Gregory is not perturbed and chose to focus on the chances his team has created in these two games.

"We did everything but score (against Mumbai City). We had a lot of chances.We had 18 shots on goal. Not all on target but we certainly had the opportunities to score.

I am bewildered that we did not score. The keeper (Amrinder Singh) made an outstanding save from Rafael (Crivellaro). So I am pleased with that side of our game. Nirka (Nerijus Valskis) had a couple of chances as well. There were periods last year where we were not even creating chances.We are creating chances now though, he added.

Chennaiyin cant afford to let their guard down against an incisive side like ATK who have made strong starts in both games. They scored in the sixth minute against Kerala Blasters before pumping three goals past Hyderabad in the first half itself.

We need to be switched on at all times. ATK tend to start games well, which was evident in both the games they have played, said Gregory. It is the defence that will worry the CFC coach ascaptain Lucian Goian didn't look at his best in the Mumbaigame and the onus would be on him to marshal the backline.

CFC's lanky Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis said theteam should have scored against Mumbai, adding they wereprobably unlucky. He expressed the hope that he would get a start onWednesday (against ATK) and be part of a win.

However, Habas is not taking CFC lightly and said theBlues were a 'dangerous team. "(Chennaiyin are) dangerous. I don't know Chennaiyin now, but I remember them from the past. Chennaiyin is a strong opponent, " he said at the pressconference in Kolkata on Monday prior to the team's departure to Chennai.

Habas would be happy with the way with ATK played against Hyderabad, but will want the team to maintain the intensity against CFC. The match begins at 7.30 PM..

