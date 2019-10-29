International Development News
Development News Edition

Dinesh Karthik to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali 20/20 tourney

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:05 IST
Dinesh Karthik to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali 20/20 tourney
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dinesh Karthik to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali 20/20 tourney Chennai,Oct 29 (PTI): Wicket-keeper-batsman K Dinesh Karthik was on Tuesday named to lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty/20 cricket tournament to be held at Thiruvananthapuram from November 8 to 17. All-rounder Vijay Shankar will be his deputy, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said The team includes international cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and M S Washington Sundar, who will join the squad after the conclusion of the India-Bangladesh T20 series.

Fast bowler G Periyaswamy, who impressed in this year's Tamil Nadu Premier League for Chepauk Super Gillies, is the only new face in the squad. The paceman with a slingy action similar to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has overcome vision issues in his right eye, shone in the TNPL and has been rated highly.

The Tamil Nadu team had finished runner-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) tournament recently, losing in the final to Karnataka. The Dinesh Karthik-led side had won all 9 nine matches in group C before overcoming Punjab (via rain rule) and Gujarat in the quarterfinals and semifinal.

Players including Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Abhinav Mukund, M Shahruk Khan and bowlers T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, and M Ashwin had performed well in the tournament. Left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund, who had a good run in the Hazare Trophy, however, doesn't find a place in the team for the T20 tournament.

Squad: K Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), M Vijay, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, B Aparajith,M Shahrukh Khan, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan,G Periyaswamy, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, J Kousik. Washington Sundar will join the team after the completion of the Twenty/20 series against Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...

Bulgaria gives Russian diplomat 24 hours to leave

Bulgarias foreign ministry on Tuesday gave a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in espionage 24 hours to leave the country after it found that its request to Moscow to recall him by Monday had not been carried out. The ministry was forced ...

Sonia Gandhi to convene party meeting to fix programme for party's anti-govt stir

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of top Congress leaders on November 2 at the party headquarters to fix the partys strategy for its scheduled agitation to highlight the BJP governments failure. The Congress plans to hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019