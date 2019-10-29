Real Madrid name 19-man squad for Leganes clash
Real Madrid on Tuesday announced a 19-man squad for their upcoming clash against Leganes.
Real Madrid on Tuesday announced a 19-man squad for their upcoming clash against Leganes. Real Madrid will compete against Leganes in La Liga on October 31.
The club is currently placed on the sixth position on the points table with 18 points from nine games. Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.
Defenderss: Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo and Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde and Isco.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic and Rodrygo. (ANI)
Also Read: Barcelona's Oct. 26 soccer match with Real Madrid postponed -federation
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
