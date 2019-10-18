International Development News
Development News Edition
Barcelona's Oct. 26 soccer match with Real Madrid postponed -federation

Reuters Barcelona
Updated: 18-10-2019 15:33 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Barcelona's Oct. 26 La Liga soccer match at home to Real Madrid has been postponed, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Friday.

The league's organizing body made an official request to the RFEF earlier this week calling for the game to be rearranged over security concerns following demonstrations in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
