International Development News
Development News Edition

Sports to be made part of CBSE system, says Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:06 IST
Sports to be made part of CBSE system, says Minister

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (independent-in-charge) Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the CBSE was preparing a system to ensure sports becomes a substantial part of education to determine the achievement of a student. "Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has already announced setting up a Board for Sports Education. Now, under the new education policy, sports will become a part of education and the CBSE is preparing a system to ensure sports becomes a substantial part of education," Rijiju said.

He said this after inaugurating the Dr N P V Ramaswamy Udayar Hockey Centre at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and University here. Rijiju said the move to induct sports in the new education system was because it has been treated as an extra-curricular activity.

"Earlier, sports was treated as extra-curricular activities. Sports was not part of education system and it was treated as an extra," he said. Under the new initiative, the Minister said the Central Board of Secondary Education was preparing a system and sports would not be treated as an extra or just an option.

"Sports is the central part of education system now. There is a major shift we are taking forward. Prime Minister is very clear in that,"he said.

Later talking to reporters, he said his Ministry was in touch with Human Resources Development Ministry in this regard. "I have already attended the cabinet meeting and I have already spoken there. Now, it is under preparation (to include sports in educations system). Policy has been accepted. How to implement, when to start, this will depend on the preparation.

Modi government is treating sports as greatest priority ever and that is how India will become a sporting powerhouse in future," he said. On the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, he said it was just 10 months away and one cannot create a champion overnight.

"It takes years for a player to become a champion. So, we will go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with full preparation but with existing talents. We have decided to give the best possible support system, including creating an India House pavilion in Tokyo," he said. The India House, he said, would offer complete support to Indian athletes like food, transport and provision of accommodation. "Everything will be managed by India House and we must ensure full preparatory support to our team," he said.

He said the next big target for India was that it should be in the top 10 medal list in the world since in Rio de Janeiro olympics, India managed to secure only two medals. He said the Olympics in Paris would be held in 2024 and in 2028 in Los Angeles.

"I met all heads of sports federations and the target in 2024 we have to cross double-digit medal tally and by 2028 Olympics, India must be in the top 10 medal list of the world. There is no second thought. We must be clear in our objective.

Otherwise, how will India become a sporting powerhouse," he asked. To a query, he said Tamil Nadu has a great sports culture and the state has huge potential to produce more talents in future.

"I want to promote traditional sports. There are many traditional sports in Tamil Nadu. Not only Olympics sports, we want to promote traditional sports which are played in villages," he said. He said to nurture the sporting talents at the young age the Ministry under the 'Khelo India' initiative would scout for talents at a very young age across India on a massive scale.

"A total of 14,000 young boys and girls has been identified and put into various training centres under Khelo India schemes and through Sports Authority of India. We want to enlarge that," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a phase one trade...

CM says Siddaramaiah spreading falsehood on flood relief work

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday refuted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiahs allegations that the state government had failed to provide any flood relief to people even after three months. Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, w...

Closed, confrontational border could become hotbed of terrorism, war: China

China on Tuesday said that a closed and confrontational border could become a hotbed of terrorism and even war as it held its first international conference on boundary cooperation with neighbouring countries including India here. China has...

Erdogan: Russia has told Turkey that Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from north Syria

Russian officials have conveyed to Turkish authorities that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from a strip of land on the Syrian-Turkish border within a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow, President Tayyip Erdogan said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019