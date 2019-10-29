International Development News
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to play game behind closed doors, fined after England racism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:28 IST
Bulgaria to play game behind closed doors, fined after England racism
Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria must play their next home game behind closed doors and have been handed a fine of 75,000 euros ($83,000) after racist chanting by supporters marred their Euro 2020 qualifier against England earlier this month, UEFA said Tuesday. The disciplinary arm of European football's governing body also ordered Bulgaria to play a second match behind closed doors, but that punishment is suspended for a "probationary period" of two years.

The punishment means Bulgaria will play their final Euro 2020 qualifier at home to the Czech Republic, on November 17, in an empty stadium. UEFA also ordered Bulgaria to display a banner with the slogan "No To Racism" at their next two home games.

The Bulgarian FA was additionally fined a further 10,000 euros for "causing a disturbance during a national anthem" prior to kick-off of the game in Sofia on October 14, which England won 6-0. The English FA was fined 5,000 euros for the same offense. The match at the Vasil Levski Stadium was halted twice in the first half due to abuse from sections of the home support, including monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes.

Despite the abuse, the England team opted to complete the match instead of walking off the pitch. The game was played in a stadium already partially closed after racist incidents during games against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

Piara Powar, the executive director of the Fare network which works to combat racism and discrimination in football across Europe, believes the punishment is not harsh enough and feels Bulgaria should have been disqualified from the competition. "We welcome the speed of this decision, but we are disappointed that Bulgaria will not be expelled from the Euro 2020 qualifying competition given their previous record, and obvious inability to deal with the problems they face," he said.

"We think that the evidence and circumstances of this match would have justified European football being given a stronger signal on the need to tackle racism. "Obtaining justice for racist acts is not easy in any setting, it is clear that football is no exception."

The incidents caused indignation in the football world and were condemned both by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov. The subsequent fall-out led to Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov resigning along with the country's FA chief, Borislav Mihaylov.

In the wake of the incidents, Bulgarian police said they had identified 16 people suspected of being involved in the "abusive actions". Bulgaria is winless in seven Euro 2020 qualifiers -- losing four and drawing three -- and occupy the last place in Group A. They already out of contention to qualify for next year's finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bank CEO held taking bribe

Krishna district Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the bureau ASP, S Sai...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Telangana: 17-year-old battling cancer made police commissioner for a day

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday fulfilled the cherished wish of a 17-year-old battling blood cancer by making her Police Commissioner for a day. On Tuesday, A Ramya of Old Alwal, studying in Inter second year acted as the Commi...

UPDATE 2-Tesla filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter

Tesla Incs third-quarter revenue tumbled 39 in the United States, its first drop in more than two years, but sales in China and other regions surged, the electric car makers break down of sales by geography showed on Tuesday.U.S. sales, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019