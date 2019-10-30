Rockets fan charged with punching Pelicans assistant

A Houston Rockets fan has been charged with misdemeanor assault after punching an assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Authorities say Manuel Garcia hit New Orleans assistant Joe Boylan in the face after the contest.

Garcia's girlfriend also was arrested for trying to prevent police from reaching Garcia. In a statement, Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."

Boylan is in his second season with the Pelicans. His role on the staff focuses on player development. The Rockets won Saturday's game, 126-123.

