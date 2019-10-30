Clippers exercise options on Shamet, Robinson

The Los Angeles Clippers exercised the third-year options on guards Landry Shamet and Jerome Robinson on Tuesday. Shamet, also 22, has started four games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.3 points in 32.8 minutes. A first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, he was traded to the Clippers last season.

In 83 career games, he is averaging 9.2 points per game. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team last season. Robinson, 22, has appeared in 36 games with the Clippers, averaging 3.2 points and 9.1 minutes per game. This season, he has scored three points in three games.

From Boston College, Robinson was the Clippers' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, selected 13th overall.

