Raiders bring back Marshall to bolster LB group

The Oakland Raiders signed free-agent linebacker Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, nearly two months after cutting him. Marshall was one of the club's final cuts at the end of training camp, and hadn't latched on with another organization.

The 30-year-old Marshall spent the previous six seasons with the Denver Broncos and totaled more than 100 tackles on three occasions. He also recorded two interceptions, forced five fumbles and registered 6.5 sacks along with 423 tackles in 69 games (63 starts) with the club. Marshall also played five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

Oakland needed linebacker reinforcements after Vontaze Burfict's season-ending suspension along with injuries to Marquel Lee (ankle) and Justin Phillips (knee). Phillips, who was hurt during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, was released to open up a roster spot for Marshall. He had four tackles in four games.

