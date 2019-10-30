International Development News
Scherzer to start for Nationals in potential Game 7

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 30-10-2019 05:26 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 05:25 IST
Scherzer to start for Nationals in potential Game 7
Image Credit: Twitter (@BaseballQuotes1)

Right-hander Max Scherzer will start a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals announced Tuesday. The Nationals first must beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night and even the series at 3-3 to have the Scherzer outing officially become a go. He was scratched from his scheduled Game 5 start on Sunday due to neck spasms and trapezius irritation.

"Max will pitch (in Game 7) until his neck decides he's not going to pitch anymore," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said in his pregame press conference. Scherzer threw a session in left field prior to Tuesday's game and declared himself as "I'm good," when he passed a few reporters.

Scherzer received a painkiller injection on Sunday and said at the time it would take up to 48 hours to have an effect. He was still struggling Monday when the team flew to Houston.

"We put him in a neck brace," Martinez said. "We sat him up in first class, so he had a lot of room. So he woke up today, wanted to throw. Came out and threw flat ground. He let it air out and he said he felt good." Martinez isn't expecting there to be any limitations on Wednesday should Scherzer be on the mound for Game 7.

"My guess is he comes out tomorrow and he's going to get prepared like he prepares any other game and he's ready to go and you're going to see Max be Max," Martinez said. Scherzer is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA (six earned runs in 25 innings) during this postseason. He picked up the victory in Game 1 of the World Series when he gave up two runs and five hits over five innings.

Also, catcher Kurt Suzuki (hip) is available to pinch hit in Game 6 and could possibly catch Scherzer in Game 7, according to Martinez. Washington's Stephen Strasburg and Houston's Justin Verlander square off Tuesday night when the Astros look to win their second World Series crown in three seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

