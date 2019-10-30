International Development News
Development News Edition

NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 06:00 IST
NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than $9 million. The $72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final year of a seven-year, $28 million contract and would have become a free agent on July 1.

In a news conference announcing the signing on Tuesday, Josi, 29, said there is nowhere else he'd rather play. "I love everything about the city," said Josi, who is Swiss. "We have the best fans in the league. This city is home."

--Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog, 26, played in the team's most recent game -- a 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday -- and practiced on Sunday, but the team did not announce when or how the injury occurred.

The left winger has three goals and four assists in 11 games this season. Landeskog posted career-bests in goals (34) and assists (41) last season while playing in 73 games. --Made a healthy scratch for the second straight game, Chicago Blackhawks alternate captain Brent Seabrook expressed his frustration.

"I think I've been playing good," Seabrook told reporters in Nashville, where the Blackhawks were scheduled to play the Predators on Tuesday night. "I've obviously been on for some goals against. Tough situation, but I feel like I'm skating better. I feel like I've got a lot to offer this team." The veteran defenseman was also a healthy scratch before Chicago played the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night, when the Blackhawks ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory.

--Pittsburgh Penguins forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Brian Dumoulin were activated after their recent stints on injured reserve. Galchenyuk, who was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Penguins in a June deal for veteran forward Phil Kessel, was limited during the preseason because of an undisclosed injury. He had been on IR since Oct. 9.

Dumoulin, who sustained a lower-body injury, has three assists in eight games. He is in his seventh season with the Penguins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Republicans seek whistleblower's identity in U.S. impeachment inquiry

Republican and Democratic lawmakers clashed on Tuesday over questions about the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. The skirmish revealed a growing dispute between th...

Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing stunts on train

Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police GRP in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos. They were later produced before a court and sent to two days police custo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019