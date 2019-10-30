International Development News
Reports: Cowboys fall short of making deal for Jets S Adams

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't quite make a deal for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on Tuesday, despite their reportedly strong efforts before the trade deadline. According to multiple media reports, the Jets were seeking more than the first-round pick the Cowboys reportedly were willing to offer. The Baltimore Ravens also were in the running for Adams, according to an ESPN source.

News of a possible deal didn't sit well with Adams, though, who asserted that reports of him asking to be traded were "completely false." On Tuesday night, he went after first-year general manager Joe Douglas on Twitter. "At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach (Adam) Gase and told them I want to be here in New York," Adams posted. "I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

Appearing on "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN New York radio later Tuesday, Douglas called termed it a "simple miscommunication," then added in response to Adams' tweets, "We did not call anyone. We were not shopping Jamal, I can promise you that." Adams, who has a contract through 2020 and a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2021, has one interception that he returned for a touchdown this season.

A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 39 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019. Adams, 24, made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks. The 1-6 Jets on Tuesday also failed to trade away wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell. NFL Network reported that "no solid offers" were made to the Jets for Bell, the All-Pro back who signed a four-year deal with the team during the offseason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

