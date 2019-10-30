Hawks G Young out after spraining ankle vs. Heat

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young, the Eastern Conference player of the week, suffered a sprained right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday night's road game against the Miami Heat and will not return to the game, the club announced. ESPN reported that X-rays taken immediately after Young left the court were negative and that the team is optimistic the injury is not serious. According to the report, Young will undergo an MRI exam soon.

He was injured on a drive early in the second quarter Tuesday after stepping on the foot of Heat small forward Justise Winslow. Young left the game after scoring five points on 2-for-5 shooting in 11 minutes. Young, who averaged 34 points and 9.0 assists in the Hawks' first three games while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range, missed only one game last season as a rookie.

