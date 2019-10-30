International Development News
Development News Edition

Hawks G Young out after spraining ankle vs. Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 07:04 IST
Hawks G Young out after spraining ankle vs. Heat
Image Credit: Flickr

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young, the Eastern Conference player of the week, suffered a sprained right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday night's road game against the Miami Heat and will not return to the game, the club announced. ESPN reported that X-rays taken immediately after Young left the court were negative and that the team is optimistic the injury is not serious. According to the report, Young will undergo an MRI exam soon.

He was injured on a drive early in the second quarter Tuesday after stepping on the foot of Heat small forward Justise Winslow. Young left the game after scoring five points on 2-for-5 shooting in 11 minutes. Young, who averaged 34 points and 9.0 assists in the Hawks' first three games while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range, missed only one game last season as a rookie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is...

Caps’ Ovechkin delivers OT goal to beat Leafs

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 400 of overtime and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylanders tripping penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019