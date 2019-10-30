International Development News
Caps' Ovechkin delivers OT goal to beat Leafs

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:00 of overtime and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylander's tripping penalty in overtime, but Mitch Marner took a high-sticking penalty. This time, Ovechkin, who also had two assists, fired home his 11th goal of the season from the left circle.

John Carlson also scored twice for the Capitals and Nicklas Backstrom added two assists. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Andreas Johnsson also scored.

Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots for Washington. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for Toronto.

Johnsson scored his fourth goal this season 40 seconds into the game on a pass from Matthews, who pounced on a turnover in the corner. Carlson slapped home his first goal of the game at 10:47 of the first period from the right circle on a cross-ice pass from Ovechkin to tie the game.

Washington survived Toronto's 43-second, two-man advantage late in the first period. Then the Capitals took advantage of their two-man advantage in the second period within six seconds. Carlson notched his seventh goal this season at 7:59 on a slap shot from above the right circle on Ovechkin's pass. Alex Kerfoot (high-sticking) and Cody Ceci (holding) had been penalized.

Matthews deflected Tyson Barrie's shot from the right point to tie the score at 19:27 of the second period. The Maple Leafs took a 3-2 lead on a power play at 1:46 of the third period on the 11th goal this season by Matthews, a shot from the left circle on a pass from Nylander. Washington's Tom Wilson was serving a double minor and Toronto's Frederik Gauthier was serving one minor penalty.

Ovechkin tied the score at 4:10 on a pass to the edge of the crease from T.J. Oshie, who had carried the puck from the Washington zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

