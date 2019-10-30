International Development News
Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

  • Reuters
  Boston
  Updated: 30-10-2019 09:59 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:33 IST
The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the league's top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man advantage, and Charlie Coyle, Chris Wagner and Brandon Carlo added even-strength tallies as the Bruins won their fourth straight. Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots in net.

Pastrnak extended his points streak to 10 games (12 goals, 12 assists), Brad Marchand had an assist to increase his run to 11 straight (seven goals, 14 assists) and Krejci also had an assist in his first game off the injured list. Brent Burns scored a goal, and Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Sharks, who are on a 1-4-1 skid.

Entering the contest, San Jose had killed 93.2 percent of its short-handed situations. Boston's power play was No. 2 in the league, scoring on 32.4 percent of its chances. The Bruins struck on their first man advantage at 7:49, Pastrnak sniping the puck off a feed from Patrice Bergeron, who had faked as if he were going to shoot. The goal held up upon a challenge for offside.

Boston scored again on a power play late in the period, Krejci converting at 17:51 from nearly the same area of the left circle as Pastrnak. Krejci had missed the previous five contests with an upper-body injury. The Sharks got within 2-1 on a Burns power-play marker at 1:31 of the second, but the Bruins scored three more in the period to put the game away.

Coyle's goal at 5:21 came less than 15 seconds after a power-play ended, with the Sharks still vulnerable. Little more than three minutes later, David Backes found Wagner streaking up ice, and Wagner converted the breakaway with a backhand through the five-hole at 8:31. Carlo struck with 3:10 remaining in the period. In a testy third period, three Bruins (Backes, Marchand and Brett Ritchie) and three Sharks (Logan Couture, Barclay Goodrow and Evander Kane) were assessed misconduct penalties, and San Jose coach Peter DeBoer was ejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

