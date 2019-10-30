International Development News
Development News Edition

Medvedev stunned by Chardy at Paris Masters, Khachanov out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:40 IST
Medvedev stunned by Chardy at Paris Masters, Khachanov out
Image Credit: Pixabay

Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock second-round defeat by French world number 65 Jeremy Chardy at the Paris Masters on Tuesday, ending his bid to reach a seventh straight final, while his fellow Russian Karen Khachanov's title defense met a quick end. Medvedev, who has climbed to world number four after his brilliant run of form, took the opening set but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 loss at Bercy Arena.

"It's a shame. At first, I was angry (after the match) for 10-15 minutes, but afterwards you understand that it's life," said the 23-year-old. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Even though I lost, I can take it as an experience." Chardy roared on by the home crowd in the French capital, saved nine break points in a dramatic deciding set to book a last-16 clash against either 15th seed John Isner or Chile's Cristian Garin.

Medvedev's run of finals dated back to July, during which he had claimed the Cincinnati and Shanghai Masters titles and lost an epic US Open championship match to Rafael Nadal. The second set on Tuesday ended a streak of 19 consecutive sets won by Medvedev, while the eventual loss snapped a nine-match winning run.

He appeared in control after breaking in the 10th game to seal the opener but grew frustrated as Chardy hit back to level. The fourth seed dominated for much of the third, but time and again Chardy held on, staving off three break points in the second game and four more in the fourth.

Medvedev cracked to trail 4-3, and although he carved out another break-point opportunity as Chardy served for the match, the qualifier recovered to close out the victory. "At the end there everything was shaking, but I had nothing to lose," said Chardy.

- Khachanov reign over -

Earlier on Tuesday, defending champion Khachanov lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 to German Jan-Lennard Struff. Khachanov beat four top-10 players, including Novak Djokovic in the final, to win the 2018 tournament, but was knocked out after an indifferent second-round display this time around.

The early exit ends the world number eight's slim hopes of qualifying for next month's ATP Tour Finals in London. Struff, ranked 36th, will next face either former Bercy winner Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Italian 10th seed Matteo Berrettini in the last 16.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev boosted his hopes of qualifying for next month's ATP Tour Finals, where he would be the defending champion, by swatting aside Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-3. The 22-year-old, who holds the seventh and penultimate qualifying place, thrashed Verdasco in under an hour and will take on either Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov or Monte Carlo Masters winner Fabio Fognini in the third round.

Shapovalov, who won his maiden ATP title in Stockholm a fortnight ago, booked his spot in the second round for the first time when his opponent Gilles Simon retired injured with the opening set level at 2-2 in their match. Lucky loser Corentin Moutet became the fifth Frenchman to reach the last 32 this week with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic to set up a tie with world number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday.

"I don't want to say that I'm impressed by him or any other player," Moutet said of Djokovic. Elsewhere, Kyle Edmund ended an eight-match losing streak by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-3 to boost his hopes of being selected for Britain's Davis Cup finals squad.

Australian youngster Alex de Minaur, who lost to Roger Federer in the Basel final on Sunday, saw off Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-4, while Taylor Fritz won an all-American clash with Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov came from behind to see off home wildcard Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced tough questioning from senators on Tuesday about two crashes of 737 Max jets and whether the company concealed information about a critical flight system from regulators. We have made mistakes, and we got ...

Rugby-Springboks coach impressed with balance of England pack attack

South Africa forwards coach Matt Proudfoot had a similar reaction to the rest of the rugby world watching England destroy New Zealand in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup last week - open-mouthed awe.England beat the two-times defending...

Naxalites set three trucks on fire in Jharkhand

Naxalites of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC, a splinter group of the CPI Maoist, set fire to three trucks in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The Naxalites set the three trucks on fire at ...

Petronet LNG shares surge 7 pc after September quarter results

Petronet LNG shares gained nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter on back of improved margins. Shares of the company advanced 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 on the BSE.On th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019