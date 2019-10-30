International Development News
Development News Edition

'Bro, anything in this series?': Bookie's conversation with Shakib released

After banning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details of the cricketer's conversation with a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:27 IST
'Bro, anything in this series?': Bookie's conversation with Shakib released
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan . Image Credit: ANI

After banning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details of the cricketer's conversation with a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal. In a media release, ICC mentioned that Shakib was approached by Aggarwal for the first time during 2017 and since then the cricketer remained in constant touch with him.

In November 2017, when Shakib was a member of the Dhaka Dynamites team, his number was provided to Aggarwal by some person. Aggarwal had asked this person to provide him contacts of players in the Bangladesh Premier League. On January 19, 2018, Shakib received a message from Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in the tri-series involving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka. The bookie followed it with another message saying "do we work in this or I wait till the IPL," the ICC said.

The reference to "work" in this message was about providing inside information to Aggarwal. On January 23, 2018, Shakib received another message from Aggarwal "Bro anything in this series?"

Shakib confirmed that the message was about providing Aggarwal information about the ongoing Tri-Series. The all-rounder did not report this to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

Shakib was also in contact with Aggarwal during the 2018 IPL and received messages from the bookie for information. Aggarwal also messaged Shakib about bitcoins, dollar accounts, and asked him for his account details. During this conversation, Shakib told Aggarwal that he wanted to meet him "first".

32-year-old Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. Shakib will be able to play international cricket from October 29, 2020. However, this will depend on him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction. (ANI)

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India moves to divide Jammu and Kashmir state despite protests, attacks

India will formally split up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, aiming to tighten its grip on the restive region that has been in the grip of a harsh security clampdown for nearly three months.Street ...

Winding road led Astros, Nats to World Series Game 7

HOUSTON -- There was no logical explanation to be shared, so Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez didnt allot too much time attempting to decipher something both historic and unfathomable. With the Nationals 7-2 victory over the Houst...

Philippine energy chief says to draft plan for nuclear programme

The Philippines will prepare a detailed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on how it could embark on a nuclear power programme, its energy chief said on Wednesday, backing a push for the country to tap nuclear energy. We a...

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019