Third T20I: Pakistan women defeat Bangladesh by 28 runs

Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in the third T20I and sealed the three-match series 3-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in the third T20I and sealed the three-match series 3-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 118 runs, Bangladesh got off to the worst possible start as both openers Shamima Sultana (1) and Sharmin Akhter (1) were sent back to the pavilion in the second over.

Dismissal of Sanjida Islam in the next over dented Bangladesh's hopes as the scorecard read two runs for 3 wickets. Nigar Sultana scored 30 runs but she got out in the 16th over. Rumana Ahmed too failed as she managed to score only five runs before Bismah Maroof dismissed her.

With Ahmed's wicket, Bangladesh lost all hopes of winning the match and fell 29 runs short of the target. Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar (2) in the very first over.

Opener Javeria Khan kept the scoreboard ticking and struck regular boundaries in her knock of 54 runs. Khan along with Omaima Sohail stitched a 67 run partnership. Rumana Ahmed took two wickets in the 17th over to dismantle Pakistan's batting line up. The batting team soon collapsed for 117 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Both the teams will next lock horns in the two-match ODI series from November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

