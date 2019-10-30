International Development News
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the U.S. Grand Prix

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Austin
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:24 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Statistics for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, round 19 of the 21-race season: Lap distance: 5.513km. Total distance: 308.405km (56 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 32.237 seconds 2018 winner: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari

Race lap record: Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:37.392 (2018) Start time: 1910GMT (1310 local)

- TITLE

Lewis Hamilton looks certain to win his sixth drivers' championship on Sunday, leaving him one behind Michael Schumacher's record seven. Mercedes took their sixth successive constructors' title in Japan (race 17), equalling Ferrari's 1999-2004 record.

They are sure of an unprecedented sixth championship double in a row, with only Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas mathematically in contention for the drivers' crown. Hamilton has a 74-point lead with 78 left to be won.

Bottas must win on Sunday to keep the title open until Brazil, two weeks later. Even if Bottas does win with the fastest lap, Hamilton needs to finish only eighth as his tally of 10 race wins for the season cannot be matched.

- USA

Austin is hosting a race for the eighth time and is the only U.S. round on the calendar. This will be the 41st U.S. Grand Prix. Hamilton, Vettel and Raikkonen are the only current drivers to have won previously in the United States. Hamilton is the most successful driver in U.S. GP history with a total of six victories.

Hamilton has won five of the seven races in Austin, while starting three times on pole there. Vettel won in Austin in 2013 with Red Bull and Raikkonen in 2018 with Ferrari. Hamilton clinched his third title at the track in 2015.

All seven races in Austin so far have been won from the front row of the grid. Mercedes have been on pole for the last five races. There are no American drivers in F1. Haas are the only U.S.-owned team.

- RACE WINS

Hamilton has 83 career victories from 247 starts, with Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Vettel has 53. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 100 and Red Bull 61. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won 10 of 18 races so far this season, Bottas three, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc two, Vettel one. Mercedes have had eight one-two finishes this season.

- POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 57. Only five races this season have been won from pole -- Bottas in Azerbaijan, Hamilton in Monaco and France and Leclerc in Belgium and Italy.

Ferrari has had 65 front row lockouts, an all-time record. -

PODIUM Hamilton has 149 career podiums. Vettel has 120.

- POINTS

Hamilton has finished the last 30 races in the points. He holds the record of 33 successive scoring finishes. -

MILESTONE Hamilton is set for his 150th career podium finish.

Verstappen makes his 100th grand Prix start, along with McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Haas's Kevin Magnussen.

