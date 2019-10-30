International Development News
Vikings WR Doctson designated to return from IR

  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:35 IST
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Josh Doctson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is expected to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Doctson signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on Sept. 4 after failing to secure a spot on the 53-man roster of the Washington Redskins.

The 26-year-old was inactive for Week 1, then sustained a hamstring injury and missed Minnesota's past seven games. He is eligible to return to game action on Nov. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Doctson recorded 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games over three seasons since being selected by the Redskins with a first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The return of Doctson would provide depth behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The Vikings also have former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and rookies Olabisi Johnson and Davion Davis among their wide receivers.

