Sports News Roundup: Svitolina advances to semis; Federer withdraws and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Svitolina advances to semis as injury sidelines Andreescu

Defending champion Elina Svitolina became the first player to secure a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Simona Halep while Bianca Andreescu retired injured in her meeting with Karolina Pliskova. The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion pulled out after the end of the first set having lost 6-3 after suffering an injury to her left knee midway through the third game.

Federer withdraws from inaugural ATP Cup

Roger Federer said on Wednesday he has withdrawn from the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in January next year so he can spend more time with his family. Federer's decision to withdraw means Switzerland can no longer take part in the nation-based event on Jan. 3-12 and that six more countries will now qualify, based on the world rankings of their top players.

Esports: Briton wins $1 million race deal as World's Fastest Gamer

British gamer James Baldwin has won a season's real racing worth more than $1 million after being crowned World's Fastest Gamer in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old competition winner will now start an intensive driver development program in Britain ahead of a professional race debut in 2020.

McIlroy looks to Shanghai in hunt to regain number one spot

World number two Rory McIlroy said he is motivated to get back into the winner's circle at this week's WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai to further his quest to reclaim golf's top ranking. After securing a tied-third finish at the Zozo Championship in Japan last week, McIlroy will return to action on Thursday at Sheshan International Golf Club, playing alongside American Xander Schauffele and England's Justin Rose for the opening two rounds.

Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles

Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport. But the bipartisan bill, which would end the use of drugs on race day and establish a national anti-doping authority, faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

Fognini out of race to London with Paris defeat

Fabio Fognini's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP finals ended on Wednesday when the Italian lost 3-6 6-3 6-3 to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the Paris Masters second round. Fognini, the 11th seed, needed to win the title at the Bercy arena to secure a spot in the Nov. 10-17 tournament featuring the top eight players of the season.

NBA roundup: Hawks lose Young, then lose to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlanta's John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19 of his 29 points in the second quarter, and Butler -- making his Heat debut -- added 21 points. Goran Dragic also had 21 points for Miami.

Big six is the number for Hamilton in Texas

Lewis Hamilton may not need to score even a point in Austin to become only the second six-times Formula One world champion, but the Mercedes driver will want to celebrate in style on Sunday. The Briton is the most successful driver in U.S. Grand Prix history, his six wins including five in Texas, and he has every intention of adding to the tally after winning in Mexico last weekend.

Scan will determine Finals fate, says Andreescu

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will have a scan on her injured left knee before deciding whether she will continue at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen following her retirement from her match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday. The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the third game of her second round-robin meeting and, although she continued to the end of the set with her knee heavily strapped, she retired after sustaining a 6-3 loss.

NHL roundup: Bonino hat trick lifts Preds to 4th straight win

Nick Bonino scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Pekka Rinne stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout and the 57th of his career. Nashville improved its season-high winning streak to four games in a row.

Also Read: Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

(With inputs from agencies.)