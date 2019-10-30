International Development News
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat to take over at Feyenoord after Stam's departure

Former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat has agreed to take over at Feyenoord for the rest of the season after the departure of Jaap Stam, the beleaguered Dutch club said on Wednesday.

It continues the recent trend by the 72-year-old coach for stepping in to help teams in trouble. "If I can help the club, I'll gladly do it," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to getting on the field and working with the players."

Advocaat has had three stints as Dutch national team coach, the last one for six months in 2017 before Ronald Koeman took over. He failed to save Sparta Rotterdam from relegation from the Eredivisie in the 2017-18 season but came in to help Utrecht last season and led them to a place in the Europa League.

He saved Sunderland from Premier League relegation in 2015. Advocaat has also worked at Rangers, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce.

He has also coached the national teams of Belgium, Russia, Serbia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Advocaat also worked at Feyenoord in 2016 as an advisor to then coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst but is expected to be in charge for the first time on Sunday at VVV Venlo.

Feyenoord have made a poor start to the season under Stam, winning three of 11 games and sitting 12th in the Dutch league standings. They are also bottom of their Europa League group after losses to Rangers and Young Boys. Former Manchester United defender Stam lasted just 120 days in the job, resigning on Monday.

