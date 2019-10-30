Jags' special teamer Robinson abruptly retires

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson told the team Wednesday morning that he is retiring, effective immediately. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement at the start of his press conference, saying Robinson would be placed on the reserve/retired list.

"He's been awesome for us," Marrone said. "No issues, no problems. ... I have all the respect for him. Tough kid. Practiced hard. Prepared like a pro. Did everything that we wanted." Robinson, 28, played 192 snaps on special teams this season, his first with the Jaguars and eighth in the NFL. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings (2012-2015), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-17) and New Orleans Saints (2018).

The defensive back was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2012. He intercepted five passes over his first three seasons, but he's mostly been a special teams player since then, compiling 155 career tackles -- none this season. Jacksonville is 4-4 heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans (5-3) in London.

