Texans' Watson passing on World Series due to eye

  • Reuters
  • Houston
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 01:12 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not participate in pregame festivities Wednesday night at Game 7 of the World Series in Houston, so as not to stress his injured left eye. Watson was scheduled to give the "Play Ball" call before the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, but he is trying to avoid having light on the eye after it was kicked during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders. Actor Matthew McConaughey will fill in for him at Game 7.

Watson told reporters at his charity event on Tuesday night that he's "feeling well." "The eyeball is red a little bit," he added. "It's still swollen, but I'm all good and ready to go."

Watson was kicked by former Clemson teammate Clelin Ferrell while pulling out of a sack attempt. Watson stayed on his feet, wiped at his eye mid-play and, with the left eye closed, threw the go-ahead touchdown to tight end Darren Fells. Watson practiced Wednesday and will travel with the team after Thursday's practice to London, ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His playing status is not in question.

