Soccer-Villa edge Wolves to reach League Cup quarters

Goals by Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady saw Aston Villa edge Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday. Five-time winners Villa led at halftime when El Ghazi's close-range shot sneaked past keeper John Ruddy but Patrick Cutrone equalized in the 54th minute.

Villa reclaimed the lead three minutes later when Elmohamady flicked in Henri Lansbury's free-kick. Wolves made 11 changes from the side that drew at Newcastle United on Sunday with manager Nuno Espirito Santo including 16-year-old Chem Campbell for his debut. He became the youngest Wolves player since Jimmy Mullen in 1939.

